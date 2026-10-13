Anishma Anilkumar calls Sivakarthikeyan "an inspiration to everyone who dares to dream"

Chennai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actress Anishma Anilkumar, who has delivered three back-to-back superhits in Tamil cinema, has now called actor and producer Sivakarthikeyan "an inspiration to every who dares to dream".

Taking to her Instagram page to thank him soon after Sivakarthikeyan met the team of her superhit film 'Modha Rathri', Anishma Anilkumar wrote, "The girl who watched your movies on repeat (mode) in 12th grade, sitting at home with a fractured leg, would never believe how calm I was trying to look yesterday."

She went on to add, "Never felt this nostalgic in my life. My mind went straight back to 2013. From watching 'Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam' on Kalaignar TV, and 'Paakadhe Paakadhe' on Sun Music yesterday, I finally met you."

"You are an inspiration to everyone who dares to dream. Thank you for the inspiration, sir. And as you said, “முயற்சி பண்ணிட்டே இருக்கணும் (One must keep on trying) @sivakarthikeyan," she wrote.

For the unaware, Anishma Anilkumar played the lead along with Rishikanth in director Raja Karuppusamy's Tamil film 'Modha Rathri'. The film, which got off to a slow start, soon went on to emerge a superhit.

Soon after the success of the film, the film's director Raja Karuppusamy penned a note of gratitude to Anishma Anilkumar in which he disclosed how both he and the actress had wept after shooting the climax of the film.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen the note of gratitude, the director began by asking if he should thank her for her support or if he should apologise.

He had said, "Okay!!!! Where do I even start? Should I say Thank You or should I say Sorry? Because honestly, words are not enough for everything you’ve done and for all the support you’ve given me and my film."

He went on to say, "Firstly, as an artist, I’m not saying this just because you are my heroine. Indian cinema is going to celebrate you. You are one of the most dedicated artists I’ve ever worked with. That dance, that final scream, that post-climax vent out — maybe they are just scenes to others. But to us, they are much more than that. I still remember after the climax, both of us were crying… We didn’t even know whether you had to console me or I had to console you. And @jeeshma_jeechu chechi love you and thank you for giving love and support. Seriously, Cinema will hold you tight. Thank you, SUPER STAR @anishma_anilkumar."

The director then went on to praise Anishma for the support she had provided to him and his team.

"And as a human being, the comfort, love and warmth you give to me, my team and everyone on the set is truly incredible. Even after all the love, success and fame you’ve received, you’re still the same person I met before all of this. Personally, you’ve stood by me even when some of the closest people in my circle couldn’t. For that, I’ll be forever grateful to you (sic)," he had said.

--IANS

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