Anirudh pays surprise visit to Simbu's 'Arasan' set

Chennai, Aug 26 (IANS) One of India's top music directors Anirudh on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the sets of director Vetrimaran's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Arasan', featuring actor Silambarasan alias Simbu in the lead.

Anirudh is scoring the music for this much-awaited film from Vetrimaran.

The film's producer, Kalaipuli S Thanu, whose V creations is producing the film, took to his X timeline to share a video clip of Anirudh visiting the sets and having a conversation with director Vetrimaran, actor Simbu and himself.

He wrote, "A surprise pop-in from Rockstar @anirudhofficial on the sets of #ARASAN. Great energy with @SilambarasanTR_ and #Vetrimaaran as the shoot rolls on."

For the unaware, the unit had begun this ongoing schedule on August 8 this year. The shoot shoot is happening at a popular studio in Chennai. "An action sequence in currently being shot," a source close to the actor had then informed IANS.

The source also said that portions involving actors Priyanka Arul Mohan and Vijay Sethupathi were to be shot during this schedule.

It may be recalled that the previous schedule, which had gone on for almost two months and which had concluded in June this year, had been a really challenging one for the unit.

The previous schedule had been shot entirely at night and actor Simbu, who had been continuously shooting at night from April 25, heaved a sigh of relief when it ended.

In fact, Simbu, in an update, had disclosed that he had been shooting continuously for over two months at night for director Vetrimaran's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Arasan'. The actor, in a light hearted manner, had lamented that the gruelling schedule had left his circadian rhythm "officially confused".

The unit of the film had wrapped up its first schedule, which was going on at Kovilpatti, on December 21 last year.

The film has triggered huge expectations for a number of reasons. Firstly, it is the first time that Simbu and ace director Vetri Maran are working together. Next, the film is being produced by one of Tamil cinema's top producers Kalaipuli S Thanu. What has added to the excitement is that the makers recently announced that actor Vijay Sethupathi had been roped in for the project.

Vetrimaran's film with Simbu will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Samuthirakani, Andrea Jeremiah and Kishore in key roles. Music for the film is being scored by Anirudh.

-IANS

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