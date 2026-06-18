Anil Ravipudi's film featuring Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram goes on floors with pooja; Keerthy Suresh, Krithi Shetty come onboard film unit

Hyderabad, June 18 (IANS) Ace director Anil Ravipudi's next film, tentatively being referred to as #VenkyAnil5 - #NKRAR2 and featuring actors Venkatesh and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead, went on floors with a traditional pooja ceremony here on Thursday.

The first clap for the film, the shooting of which is to start soon, was given by eminent producer Allu Aravind, who is the father of actor Allu Arjun.

Shine Screen Studios, one of the production houses producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share pictures shot at the event. It wrote, "The journey of #VenkyAnil5 - #NKRAR2 begins with a magnificent Pooja Ceremony. The grand Sankranthi entertainer was formally launched today with the presence of the industry dignitaries. Shoot begins soon."

On the occasion, the makers of the film made it clear that actresses Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty had come on board the unit of the film.

Only a few days ago, director Anil Ravipudi had welcomed National Award winning music director G V Prakash on board the film.

Anil Ravipudi had taken to his X timeline to post a hilarious video and said, "I've always admired @gvprakash's ability to make music that connects instantly with audiences. Thrilled to welcome him on board for #VenkyAnil5 - #NKRAnil2. And we had a blast pulling off this fun concept...A big thank you to GV for trusting the idea, joining in wholeheartedly, and making it so much fun. Looking forward to making some beautiful memories together brother. Victory @VenkyMama garu @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu."

The video that Anil Ravipudi posted opened with a nostalgic tribute to legendary filmmaker Jandhyala. The makers recreated an iconic scene from 'Aha Naa Pellanta', in which the characters were seen buried in the sand up to their necks.

Sources close to the director have said that the film is likely to hit screens for the festival of Sankranthi in January, next year.

This project is especially notable as it marks Anil Ravipudi’s fifth collaboration with Venkatesh, following blockbuster entertainers like 'F2', 'F3', 'Sankranthiki Vasthunnam', and an extended cameo in 'MSG'. It is also his second film with Kalyan Ram, after the sensational blockbuster 'Pataas'.

Sources say the director has brought together stars from the Daggubati and Nandamuri families for this exciting new film to be made as a clean entertainer with a fresh and highly relatable storyline.

Designed to connect with audiences of all age groups, the film is being planned as a perfect festive treat. Sources say it will seek to deliver a healthy mix of humour, emotions, and strong entertainment, staying true to Anil Ravipudi’s trademark style of wholesome cinema.

--IANS

mkr/