Anil Ravipudi welcomes music director G V Prakash onboard his next film with Venkatesh

Hyderabad, June 12 (IANS) Ace director Anil Ravipudi, who is riding a huge success wave, on Friday welcomed National Award-winning music director G V Prakash on board his next Telugu film featuring actors Victory Venkatesh and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead.

Anil Ravipudi took to his X timeline to post a hilarious video and wrote, "I've always admired @gvprakash's ability to make music that connects instantly with audiences. Thrilled to welcome him on board for #VenkyAnil5 - #NKRAnil2. And we had a blast pulling off this fun concept...A big thank you to GV for trusting the idea, joining in wholeheartedly, and making it so much fun. Looking forward to making some beautiful memories together brother. Victory @VenkyMama garu @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu."

The video that Anil Ravipudi posted opens with a nostalgic tribute to legendary filmmaker Jandhyala by recreating an iconic scene from 'Aha Naa Pellanta', where the characters are seen buried in the sand up to their necks.

Anil Ravipudi goes on to explain to G V Prakash why he has got him buried in sand upto his neck. He says, "G V Prakash, you are busy as a hero, as a producer and as a music director. My producer wanted me to have your hands and legs tied and get work done. I thought this would be different and have got you in this position."

He then gives him a harmonium and asks him to score a tune. G V Prakash reminds the director that it won't be enough if he has just a harmonium but that he also needs to use his hands, if he has to score music. The director then lets G V Prakash get his hands alone out of the sand.

When G V Prakash requests for a lyricist, he realises that celebrated lyricist Anantha Sriram too is in the same state that he is in -- buried upto his neck in sand!

With this creative announcement, Anil Ravipudi has once again showcased his flair for comedy. Sources say the pooja ceremony and regular shoot of the movie is expected to commence soon.

Sources close to the director have said that the film is likely to hit screens for the festival of Sankranthi in January, next year.

This project is especially notable as it marks Anil Ravipudi’s fifth collaboration with Venkatesh, following blockbuster entertainers like 'F2', 'F3', 'Sankranthiki Vasthunnam', and an extended cameo in 'MSG'. It is also his second film with Kalyan Ram, after the sensational blockbuster 'Pataas'.

Sources say the director has brought together stars from the Daggubati and Nandamuri families for this exciting new film to be made as a clean entertainer with a fresh and highly relatable storyline.

Designed to connect with audiences of all age groups, the film is being planned as a perfect festive treat. Sources say it will seek to deliver a healthy mix of humour, emotions, and strong entertainment, staying true to Anil Ravipudi’s trademark style of wholesome cinema.

--IANS

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