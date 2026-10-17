October 17, 2026 3:33 PM हिंदी

Anil Kapoor wishes younger brother Sanjay: Hasn't outgrown his little brother privileges

Anil Kapoor wishes younger brother Sanjay: Hasn't outgrown his little brother privileges

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor wished his younger brother, actor Sanjay Kapoor on his birthday on Saturday.

In a sweet post on Instagram, the 'Animal' actor revealed that the 'youngest Kapoor brother' still enjoys his little brother privileges.

Sharing two unseen photos with Sanjay on his Instagram Stories, Anil mentioned, "To the youngest Kapoor brother, who's grown up but hasn't quite outgrown his little brother privileges (Laughing with tears and red heart emoticons) Proud of you and everything you're building, Sanjay! Happy birthday @sanjaykapoor2500 (Cake emoji) (sic)."

Additionally, Sanjay's better half, Maheep Kapoor, also wished her husband on his birthday with a nostalgic post.

Maheep took to her official handle on Insta and posted a couple of old photographs capturing their journey together from their courtship days to creating a family together.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Maheep wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Happy birthday husband @sanjaykapoor2500 (sic).”

Many from the industry wished Sanjay on his special day in the comment section.

Filmmaker Farah Khan penned, “U have thusaod urself in every pic maheeeeppp happy birthday Sanjay (darrrrlinnggg).”

Actress Ananya Panday shared, “Happy Birthday.” Zoya Akhtar said, “Happy Birthday Sanjay.”

Actress Delnaaz Irani commented, “Happiest birthday dear Sanjay have a great day.”

Talking about their love story, Maheep was commencing her modelling career when she met Sanjay at a party in Delhi. The couple was in a relationship for around 5 years before they finally tied the knot. They are blessed with two children, - daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who is an actress, and son Jahaan Kapoor.

Sanjay made his acting debut with the 1995 release 'Prem'. Directed by Satish Kaushik, the project saw Tabu as the female lead.

Some of his noteworthy projects include "Raja," “Sirf Tum," and “The Zoya Factor."

In addition to this, Sanjay was also seen in the Netflix series “The Fame Game” and the crime thriller drama “Murder Mubarak.”

--IANS

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