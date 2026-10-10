Anil Kapoor reveals his 39-year-old ‘Mr. India’ jacket was bought from ‘Chor Bazaar’

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor relived his Mr. India days on the sets of ‘India Ke Top 1%’ by donning the outfit he wore 39-years-ago and shared that he brought the iconic jacket from a chor bazaar in Mumbai,

Anil will be seen stepping out in the same coat, shirt and trousers he wore in the iconic film, which was released in 1987 and shared a surprising detail about where he bought the jacket.

Revisiting his iconic look, Anil shared, “I would say the shirt still fits me, the trousers still fit me, the jacket still fits me. After 39 years, everything still fits me! The team said wish we could get the Mr. India costume, and I was like I'd preserved it.”

Explaining the thought behind the episode, he says, “It is a very socially relevant episode that we are doing. That was the basic theme, and that’s what Raj Kapoor sahab had said after seeing the film. What is the takeaway from the film? The takeaway is that everyone can become Mr. India. This episode is about those jo desh ki sewa karte hain. They do things for the country without really expecting anything. They do it as a moral duty. They help make India what it is.”

As for the story behind the jacket, Anil reveals, “The jacket I bought from Chor Bazaar. Coincidentally, maine baal bhi lambe kiye hue hain, jaise mere ‘Mr. India’ mein the. Toh aaj baal bhi suit kar rahe hain! (Coincidentally, I have grown my hair just like I had in ‘Mr. India’. So, today hair is also suiting the look).”

India Ke Top 1%: The Anil Kapoor Show airs on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

Mr. India is a science fiction superhero film directed by Shekhar Kapur. Starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri, the film tells the story of Arun Verma (Kapoor), a humble violinist and philanthropist. He receives a cloaking device that provides invisibility.

--IANS

dc/