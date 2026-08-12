Anil Kapoor on hosting ‘India Ke Top 1%’: Finally, a platform that rewards you for common sense

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor has opened up about hosting the quiz game show “India Ke Top 1%.”

The ‘Mr India’ actor believes the show stands apart from conventional quiz formats as it focuses on common sense and the ability to think differently, offering contestants a platform where practical thinking can be just as important as knowledge. Talking about the show’s unique format, Anil explained, "I am bringing India's biggest game show, India Ke Top 1%. To win in this show, you need just one thing: Common sense. Here's how it works - I will present 13 questions in front of you, all of them based on common sense. Each question will be answered by the players sitting in the studio - not one, not two, but 100 players at once.”

“Every player will get Rs1 lakh at the start of the game. As the players give wrong answers to the 13 questions, their Rs 1 lakh will keep getting transferred to our prize pot. By the end of the 13 questions, this prize pot can reach up to Rs 1 crore.”

Anil added, “And that's not all! While the players play in the studio, you can also play sitting at home. Finally there's a platform that rewards you for common sense, and all of India is invited to play!”

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the upcoming quiz game show will stream from September 5, 2026, on Star Plus and JioHotstar. ‘India Ke Top 1%’is the Indian version of the popular format “The 1% Club.”

First launched in the UK in 2022, “The 1% Club” has quickly emerged as one of the fastest-growing international game show formats. It is considered one of the most successful UK-developed formats of the past eight years and has been adapted across 15 countries, including the United States, Australia, Germany, Spain, France, Israel and Mexico.

Earlier, Anil Kapoor hosted the popular reality show “Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.”

--IANS

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