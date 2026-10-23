Angad Bedi makes an emotional confession about taking father Bishan Singh Bedi’s 'favourite cologne' on his death anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actor Angad Bedi remembered his late father, legendary Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, on his third death anniversary.

He shared an emotional note in which he revealed that he had taken his father’s favorite cologne from his drawer during his last visit home. Taking to Instagram, Angad recalled childhood memories of running alongside his father and said he went for a run in his memory on the special day.

“In remembrance.. 23 oct- Hi pitaji.. in your words ‘bhaagte-bhaagte..jaagte rehna.. jaagte-jaagte..bhaagte rehna’ i had a lovely running session in your memory today.. memories of you running besides me when i was all of 6 years came back,” he wrote.

The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor then made an emotional confession about holding on to a personal reminder of his father. Angad revealed that he had taken his favourite cologne from his drawer. “Dont know how to say this but ..I have a confession to make.... i stole your favorite cologne from your drawer on my last visit home..Wearing it today,” he shared.

Expressing how much he missed his father, Angad added, “I Miss your smell.. Always be in chardikala.”

Alongside the heartfelt note, Angad also shared a throwback video featuring his father sitting and sharing an anecdote, while Angad listens to him and records the moment.

Bishan Singh Bedi, one of India's most celebrated left-arm spin bowlers, passed away on October 23, 2023, at the age of 77. He represented India in 67 Test matches and was widely regarded as one of the finest spinners in the history of Indian cricket.

Angad, who has often spoken about his bond with his father, continues to cherish the memories and values he inherited from him. The actor often takes to social media to share fond memories of his late father and express how deeply he misses him.

--IANS

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