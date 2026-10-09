Aneet Padda, Ananya Panday bring out their inner child with fun game at Alanna Panday’s baby shower

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Actress Aneet Padda and Ananya Panday brought out their playful side as they indulged in a fun game at Alanna Panday’s baby shower.

The two actresses were seen enjoying the light-hearted moment, embracing their inner child as they took part in the game at the special gathering.

A video that has gone viral on social media captures Ananya Panday and Aneet Padda participating in a fun game at the baby shower. In the clip, both can be seen along with others standing in pairs, holding a sheet between them and passing a toy to the person on the opposite side. Ananya and Aneet also joined the playful activity, offering a glimpse of their camaraderie as they enjoyed the fun game.

Alanna Panday’s recent baby shower saw several guests arrive in their stylish best, turning the celebration into a fashionable affair. Ananya made a playful style statement in a shimmery pink skirt paired with a white T-shirt featuring the word ‘Auntie’, adding a fun touch to her look for her cousin’s special occasion.

‘Musafir Cafe’ fame Vedika opted for an elegant all-white ensemble, keeping her appearance chic and understated. Karishma Tanna also embraced the classic white look. Aneet on the other hand, kept her look casual yet fashionable in a chic white halter-neck top paired with blue jeans.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor made an elegant appearance in a stunning white dress at a fashion event.

Social media influencer Alanna Panday and her husband, Ivor McCray, announced on August 8, 2026, that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news through an Instagram video featuring their son, River, accompanied by the caption, “One more to love.”

The 30-year-old is the daughter of Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday, who is the brother of actor Chunky Panday. Expressing her excitement about becoming a grandmother for the second time, Deanne commented on the announcement post, writing, “Grand ma for the second time god bless you.”

--IANS

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