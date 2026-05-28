US military launches fresh strikes against Iran

Tehran, May 28 (IANS) The US military carried out fresh overnight strikes in Iran, targeting a military site that Washington said posed a threat to US forces and commercial vessels in the region, multiple US media outlets reported.

US forces also intercepted drones launched from Iran, according to CBS News, citing a US official.

The official described the strikes as defensive, asserting the US-Iran ceasefire is still considered to be holding, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting CBS News.

Meanwhile, three explosions were heard east of the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on the Strait of Hormuz at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday (2200 GMT Wednesday), the Iranian news agency Fars reported.

Air defences were activated, and authorities were following up to determine the origin of the sounds, it said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he would not rush into a deal with Iran because of midterm political concerns, warning that Washington remained prepared to resume military action if ongoing negotiations fail to produce an agreement favoured by the United States.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday (local time), Trump said Iran had hoped political pressure tied to the upcoming midterm elections would weaken his negotiating position.

"They thought they were going to outwait me," Trump said. "I don't care about the midterms."

Regarding the ongoing negotiations, Trump said Washington is not yet satisfied with the terms under discussion and remains prepared to resume military action if its demands are not met, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We're not satisfied with it, but we will be," Trump said. "Either that or we'll have to just finish the job."

"They want to just make a deal," he said. "I don't think they have a choice."

Earlier on Wednesday, the White House denied an Iranian media report on the draft deal, an initial, unofficial framework for a memorandum of understanding, as "a complete fabrication."

According to the Iranian state-run IRIB TV report, the draft included a withdrawal of US forces from areas near Iran and the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Additionally, during the Cabinet Meeting, Trump said that Iran would not receive sanctions relief in exchange for giving up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

"No, no, not at all. Not sanctions relief, no," Trump said when asked if the current framework would mean Iran giving up its highly enriched uranium in exchange for sanctions relief in a brief phone interview with PBS News.

"They're gonna give up their highly enriched uranium not for sanctions relief. No, no, not at all," the president added.

--IANS

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