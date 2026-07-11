Anees Bazmee celebrates 34 years of Chiranjeevi, Meenakshi Seshadri starrer 'Aaj Ka Goonda Raaj'

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Filmmaker Anees Bazmee took a trip down memory lane as his 1992 action drama ‘Aaj Ka Goonda Raaj’ completed 34 years of its release.

Taking to his social media account, Anees Bazmee shared the film's poster and wrote, "Celebrating 34 years of Aaj Ka Goonda Raaj."

He also penned a note of gratitude that read, "Thank you so much to the entire cast, crew, and everyone who made it a part of 90s cinema history. Gratitude always."

Talking about the movie, ‘Aaj Ka Goonda Raaj’ released in 1992 and was directed by Ravi Raja Pinisetty.

The movie featured Chiranjeevi in the lead role alongside Meenakshi Seshadri, Raj Babbar, Sharat Saxena, Prem Chopra, Satish Shah and Dalip Tahil.

The action drama revolved around a morally correct man who takes on corruption and crime while fighting against powerful ill forces.

The film also featured popular songs such as "Lashkara Lashkara".

The filmmaker seems extremely emotional about his movies and never fails to remember the milestone years they have clocked.

Just the way, Anees remembered the number of years Aaj Ka Gunda Raaj turned, a few weeks ago, he had recalled his iconic movie 'Ready' on its 15th anniversary.

Taking to his social media handle, the director had shared a throwback collage featuring himself alongside Salman Khan during the shoot of ‘Ready’.

Sharing the pictures, Anees had penned a heartfelt note reflecting on the film’s journey.

He wrote, “15 years later… and Ready still feels less like a film, more like a memory we all grew up with together. What stays with me isn’t just the scenes or the songs, it’s the love people continue to give it even today. The messages, the smiles, the nostalgia… all of it has kept this journey alive far beyond the screen. Thank you for giving so much love to Ready.”

Talking about Anees Bazmee, over the years, , the filmmaker has established himself as one of Bollywood's most successful commercial filmmakers. He has helmed several blockbuster entertainers, including ‘No Entry’, ‘Welcome’ ‘Singh Is Kinng’, ‘Ready’, “Welcome Back”, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

–IANS

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