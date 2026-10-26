Anees Bazmee celebrates 24 years of ‘Deewangee’ starring Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Urmila Matondkar

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Anees Bazmee celebrated 24 years of his psychological thriller ‘Deewangee’, and expressed gratitude to audiences for their continued love and appreciation for the film.

The filmmaker took to his social media account to mark the milestone, and shared a glimpse of the film featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna and Urmila Matondkar.

“Celebrating 24 Years of Deewangee. Thank you everyone for all the love. Gratitude,” Bazmee wrote in the caption.

The film, which was released in 2002, featured Ajay Devgn as Tarang Bharadwaj, Akshaye Khanna as Raj Goyal and Urmila Matondkar as Sargam.

The psychological thriller revolved around a murder case and a criminal trial, with Akshaye Khanna's character, a lawyer, defending Ajay Devgn's character, whose mental state becomes central to the case.

Actor Bhakhtyar Irani also reacted to Bazmee's post, praising the film. “What an awesome movie.... aaj tak mein line bolta hoon… “BOHOT BHONK RAHA HAI YEH,” he commented, recalling a memorable dialogue from the film.

On the professional front, Anees Bazmee has established himself as one of Bollywood's prominent filmmakers who went on to be known for his versatility in curating thrillers, romantic dramas and comedy entertainers.

He began his career as a screenwriter and made his directorial debut with the romantic drama ‘Hulchul’, released in 1995, starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol. He directed ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’, released in 1998, followed by the psychological thriller ‘Deewangee’, released in 2002. He went on to deliver successful entertainers such as ‘No Entry’, released in 2005, ‘Welcome’, released in 2007, and ‘Singh Is Kinng’, released in 2008.

His other directorial ventures include ‘Ready’, released in 2011, ‘Welcome Back’, released in 2015, ‘Mubarakan’, released in 2017, and ‘Pagalpanti’, released in 2019.

He returned to the horror-comedy genre with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, released in 2022, and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, released in 2024, both starring Kartik Aaryan. He also directed the thriller ‘Naam’, released in 2024.

Alongside directing, Anees Bazmee has built a career as a screenwriter and dialogue writer, contributing to films such as ‘Swarg’, released in 1990, ‘Aankhen’, released in 1993, ‘Raja Babu’, released in 1994, and ‘Deewana Mastana’, released in 1997.

--IANS

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