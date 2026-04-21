April 21, 2026 8:01 PM हिंदी

Anderson’s availability uncertain for Durham clash as Lancashire weigh workload concerns

James Anderson’s availability uncertain for clash with Durham as Lancashire weigh workload concerns. Photo credit: England Cricket

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Lancashire County Cricket Club head coach Steven Croft has said a late call will be taken on the availability of veteran pacer and captain James Anderson for their upcoming County Championship clash against Durham County Cricket Club, beginning on Friday.

Anderson, 43, who retired from international cricket in July 2024, has been instrumental in Lancashire’s strong start to the season, leading from the front with both ball and captaincy as the side sits atop Division Two with two wins and a draw from three matches. The experienced seamer is currently the leading wicket-taker in county cricket this season, claiming 21 wickets at an impressive average of 12.09.

However, with Anderson having bowled nearly 100 overs across three matches in just over two weeks, the team management is cautious about his workload ahead of a demanding schedule.

“I think it's a bit of a waiting game. Jimmy's in incredible condition at the minute, but obviously the body is going to be creaking a little bit,” Croft told BBC Radio Lancashire.

The England ace began his campaign with a five-wicket haul against Northamptonshire County Cricket Club and followed it up with a decisive spell of 4-18 in a low-scoring win over Derbyshire County Cricket Club. Most recently, he turned the tide against Gloucestershire County Cricket Club with three wickets in four deliveries, helping Lancashire seal another victory.

Those performances have propelled Lancashire to the top of the table, just ahead of Durham, setting up a crucial contest at the Riverside. With a scheduled break following the fixture, the team faces a key decision on whether to field Anderson for a fourth consecutive match.

“The performance he's not just put in on Sunday, but in the whole season so far, a 21-year-old would be feeling it. Hopefully, he can be fit, but we'll just have to assess in the next few days,” Croft said.

Meanwhile, Lancashire will definitely be without opener Luke Wells, who suffered a dislocated shoulder, and fast bowler Ajeet Singh Dale, sidelined with a hamstring injury, both picked up during the previous match in Bristol.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

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