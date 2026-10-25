Anderson to leave Lancashire after 25 years after club denies new contract to speedster

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) England and Lancashire legend James Anderson will be leaving his boyhood county after he was informed that he won't be offered a new deal after the end of the 2026 season.

Anderson expressed his disappointment over the exit, calling that, had it been up to him, "it wouldn't have ended like this" as he shared a statement on social media. "I've supported Lancashire since I was a kid, and so to get to play for them for 25 years was a dream come true.

"I have always found it special walking out to play at Old Trafford and have some incredible memories of doing so, including the honour of being captain - if it was up to me it wouldn't have ended like this, but I wish the players and fans all the best for the future," Anderson wrote on his social media.

During a meeting last Monday, Lancashire's incoming director of cricket Paul Farbrace and newly appointed chief executive Richard Kenyon informed Anderson that he would not be offered a new deal as they cited that they are looking to rebuild their first-team squad.

He had intended to play next season after putting up strong performances this season, where he picked 50 wickets at 17.68 and was also named Lancashire's Championship player of the year.

Confirming Anderson's departure, Farbrace hailed the legendary speedster. "Jimmy is without doubt the greatest bowler Lancashire and England have produced. He has been a fantastic competitor throughout his career, with exceptional skill and an unwavering commitment to setting the highest standards in every dressing room he has been part of.

"Following a meeting with Jimmy and Richard Kenyon at Emirates Old Trafford on Monday 19 October, I spoke to Jimmy about our ambitions to rebuild our men's squad that is capable of securing promotion from Division Two of the County Championship and then challenging to win Division One over the next three to four years.

He reasoned that the club is looking to build a new squad and that Anderson was informed that he won't be given a contract for the next season. "We are keen to begin that rebuild now, both in terms of the playing squad and the wider professional cricket set-up, and to make important progress over the coming months. As part of those plans, I informed Jimmy that we had taken the incredibly difficult decision not to extend his playing contract for the 2027 season.

"I would like to thank Jimmy for everything he has given to Lancashire Cricket over the course of his career. His contribution to the Club has been immense, both on and off the field, and he leaves a lasting legacy. We have enormous respect for what he has achieved, and we will always be proud that he has represented Lancashire for so many years," he added.

Anderson's England career also came to an end in 2024 without his choice. The then England head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes had decided that he was not in their plans.

Anderson is England's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket and is also the most successful fast bowler in the format, having taken 704 wickets in 188 matches.

He made his Lancashire debut in 2001 before he won his first England cap the following year. He has 443 wickets in 112 first-class appearances for the county, and 83 wickets in 61 List A cricket matches and 50 in 40 T20 games for the club.

--IANS

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