Ananya Panday shares a glimpse of her 48 hours in Monaco

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday has given a glimpse into her whirlwind 48-hour stay in Monaco.

Taking to Instagram, she shared snapshots from her time in the picturesque European destination. The ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress offered a peek into the memorable moments from her trip, capturing everything from scenic views to personal highlights. Sharing a series of photos, Ananya wrote, “48 hours in Monaco.”

The first image showed Ananya posing in a stunning backless dress against a breathtaking backdrop. In the subsequent pictures, she was seen striking various poses for the camera. The ‘Gehraiyaan’ actress also gave a glimpse of her culinary indulgences by sharing photos of ice cream, pizza, and other treats. In addition, she posted snapshots of several picturesque locations, offering a closer look at the scenic beauty of Monaco.

Earlier, Ananya Panday had taken to social media to share a glimpse of her peaceful four-day wellness retreat, which was focused on relaxation, healing, and self-care. In the caption, the 27-year-old actress revealed that her time away included meditation, morning walks in nature, Ayurvedic massages, and various holistic therapies such as sound healing, aqua therapy, and acupuncture.

“Four relaxing days filled with meditation, morning walks in the green, ayurvedic massages, oxygen therapy, yummiest food, clinical + ayurvedic knowledge about my body, aqua therapy, sound therapy in the worlds largest sonorium, some cute doggies, acupuncture, my fave reading and alone time and so much more,” wrote Ananya.

Professionally, Ananya Panday was most recently seen in “Chand Mera Dil,” directed by Vivek Soni. Co-starring Lakshya Lalwani, the film revolved around two college students whose romance faces challenges as they navigate adulthood and the responsibilities that come with it. The film “Chand Mera Dil” was released in theatres across India on 22 May.

--IANS

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