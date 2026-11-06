Ananya Panday recreates Rani Mukerji’s iconic ‘Shava Shava’ look from K3G for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday took a trip down Bollywood memory lane as she recreated Rani Mukerji’s iconic look from the song ‘Shava Shava’ for designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash on Thursday.

The actress shared a series of pictures and videos on her social media account, and gave fans a glimpse of her glamorous festive look.

Dressed in a sparkling silver-white ensemble, Ananya aped the look of Rani Mukerji from the popular song Shava Shava from the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

In one of the stories, Ananya shared a collage featuring Rani from ‘Shava Shava’ alongside her own look. She also posted a video of herself dancing to the song’s iconic hook step, recreating Rani’s moves.

Ananya’s outfit featured a heavily embellished bralette-style blouse and a matching sequinned skirt, paired with a sheer dupatta and statement jewellery.

The actress also shared another social media story showing herself striking a pose in the outfit, with the caption, “Mood tonight.”

‘Shava Shava’, composed by Aadesh Shrivastava and sung by Aadesh Shrivastava, Sudesh Bhosale, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam and Amitabh Bachchan, remains one of the most remembered tracks from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The song featured many members of the film’s ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, with Rani Mukerji also making a special appearance.

Ananya Panday attended Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali celebration, where she joined many Bollywood celebrities for the festive gathering.

The occasion saw Madhuri Dixit with family, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav amongst many others.

–IANS

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