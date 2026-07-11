Ananya Panday enjoys Pitbull’s concerts and sings ‘Rain Over Me’

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was seen attending the 2026 Wimbledon Men's Singles Semi-Finals at Wimbledon, also shared a glimpse of her enjoying a gig by Cuban-American rapper Pitbull.

In her stories section, the Hindi film actress first shared a thread of glimpses from the tennis match and then a video from the fan pit at the Pitbull concert. In the clip, a sea of fans, including her, were seen grooving and singing the 2011 chartbuster "Rain Over Me".

For the caption, Ananya simply wrote: “@Pitbull @ the park.”

"Rain Over Me" is a song by Pitbull from his sixth studio album, Planet Pit. It features vocals from Puerto Rican-American singer Marc Anthony. Both artists also co-wrote it, alongside RedOne, Bilal "The Chef" Hajji, AJ Janussi and Rachid "Rush" Aziz.

Talking about Pitbull, he began his career in the early 2000s as a reggaeton, Latin hip-hop, and crunk performer, and signed with TVT Records to release his debut album, M.I.A.M.I. Executive produced by Lil Jon, the album entered the Billboard 200 along with his second and third albums, El Mariel and The Boatlift.

His fourth album, Pitbull Starring in Rebelution, yielded his mainstream breakthrough, spawning the singles "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)" and "Hotel Room Service".

Ananya first attended the Paris Haute Couture Week and then was seen at Wimbledon looking effortlessly. She was seen wearing a bright red poplin day dress for the match.

On the acting front, Ananya has been facing back-to-back flops with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Chand Mera Dil.

Chand Mera Dil, a romantic drama directed by Vivek Soni and co-written by Soni and Tushar Paranjape. The film also stars Lakshya.

It follows two college lovers whose relationship is challenged as they enter adulthood and face new responsibilities, leading them to reconsider their idea of love.

--IANS

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