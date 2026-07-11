July 11, 2026 9:19 PM हिंदी

Asian U23 Athletics C'ships: India’s Shivaji Parashuram settles for silver in men’s 10,000m

India’s promising distance runner Shivaji Parashuram settles for silver in men’s 10,000m race of the Asian U23 Athletics Championships in Ordos, China, on Saturday. Photo credit: Photo credit: AFI

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) India’s promising distance runner Shivaji Parashuram settled for a silver medal in the men’s 10,000m on the penultimate day of the inaugural edition of the Asian U23 Athletics Championships in Ordos, China, on Saturday. Discus thrower Priya and low hurdler Shravani Sachin Sangle added two bronze medals to India’s tally of 11 on Saturday.

Saturday’s 10,000m silver was the second Asian U23 medal for Parashuram, according to information provided by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Earlier, he had won the 5,000m silver on the opening day. Parashuram pursued the gold in the men’s 10,000m race on Saturday but eventually settled for silver with a time of 29:33.54, a personal best.

Japan’s Yoshihiro Kusuoka took home the gold medal with a time of 29:29.34. China’s Jinzhi Jiang won the bronze medal with a time of 29:42.54.

Shailesh Kushwaha, the second Indian in the gruelling 25-lap race, finished fourth with a time of 30:46.78.

Discus thrower Priya won the bronze medal with a throw of 50.44m, achieved on her third attempt. China secured a 1-2 finish in the women’s discus throw, with Zhichao Jiang taking the gold medal with a throw of 58.63m. Compatriot Jingru Huang won silver with a throw of 55.33m.

India’s Shravani Sachin Sangle won the second bronze medal of the day in the women’s 400m hurdles. She clocked 58.09 seconds. Hsin Ju Chung of Taipei won gold with a time of 57.41 seconds. Silver went to Nurkhon Ochilova of Uzbekistan, who posted a time of 57.99 seconds.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Shreeya Rajesh was fourth (13.49 seconds), and Sabita Toppo was sixth (13.73 seconds). India’s long jumper Mohd Atta Sazid finished fifth with a leap of 7.72m.

Anupriya VS also missed out on a medal, finishing fourth in the women's shot put with a distance of 14.97m.

India’s Astik Pradhan finished fifth in the men’s 400m with a time of 46.33 seconds, and Setu Mishra was seventh. He clocked 47.26 seconds.

--IANS

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