Govt's eSaras platform boosts digital commerce for nearly 9 crore SHG members

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) As the Digital India programme completes 11 years, the government's eSaras platform is expanding digital market access for more than 8.99 crore registered Self-Help Group (SHG) members by enabling rural producers, women entrepreneurs and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to sell their products across the country through a trusted online marketplace, according to an official statement on Saturday.

Developed by the Digital India Corporation (DIC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in collaboration with the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), eSaras operates under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

According to the government, the programme covers 8.99 crore registered SHG members, creating one of the world's largest women-led livelihood ecosystems.

The platform currently features over 1,400 products, while more than 800 buyers access SHG products through Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)-enabled buyer applications. More than 50 SARAS Melas are organised annually, and SHG products are available through over 11 buyer applications integrated with ONDC.

The government said eSaras enables women-led SHGs to independently showcase and sell products nationwide through digital onboarding, online product catalogues, inventory management, secure digital payments, integrated logistics and multilingual access powered by BHASHINI.

Moreover, the platform supports a wide range of rural products, including handicrafts, handloom, processed food, honey, dairy products, herbal products, home décor and millet-based food items, helping rural households diversify income beyond agriculture and improve earnings through value-added products.

Women associated with SHGs are also provided training in digital onboarding, branding, packaging, product photography, digital marketing, inventory management, customer service and financial literacy to help them manage online businesses independently.

The government said eSaras integrates with ONDC, UMANG, digital payment systems and logistics partners, while seller verification through LokOS and multilingual support via BHASHINI are aimed at making the platform more secure, accessible and inclusive.

--IANS

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