Khalistani extremist networks driving transnational crime: Report

Washington, July 11 (IANS) The Khalistan movement, as an ethno-religious state project, enjoys little support in India's Punjab, where Sikhs continue to prosper within the world's largest democracy. Overseas, however, some of its most vocal advocates have increasingly been linked to organised crime. The Khalistan flag displayed in California’s Stockton isn’t a symbol of liberation, but the banner of criminal networks, a report has stated.

"This week, the FBI’s ‘Operation Hard Ball’ delivered a stark reminder of the transnational threat lurking in plain sight within certain segments of the Indian diaspora. In raids across California, including Stockton, agents dismantled parts of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi crime syndicate—arresting suspects on charges ranging from drug trafficking and extortion to racketeering and targeted killings. Among the evidence: a Khalistan flag flying at one of the raided properties in Stockton, a city long identified as a hotbed of extremist Khalistani criminal activity," according to a report in Khalsa Vox.

"Photographs from the operation show law enforcement surrounding homes, making arrests, and uncovering the paraphernalia of a violent enterprise. This wasn’t abstract activism. It was the visible intersection of organised crime and separatist symbolism," it added.

Highlighting Stockton's significance, the report noted that the city, home to one of the oldest Sikh gurdwaras in the United States, has repeatedly figured in reports of gang violence, extortion targeting the Punjabi community, threats, and shootings linked to syndicates such as the Bishnoi gang.

Local Sikhs, it said, have described living under a "campaign of terror", alleging that these networks exploit diaspora connections for narcotics trafficking, weapons smuggling, and intimidation. The report said the recovery of a Khalistan flag during the raid suggests that separatist ideology is often used as both a cover and a driving force for criminal activities.

"The operation’s most explosive revelation ties directly to a case that roiled international relations: the 2023 assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia. US indictments now charge imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his Canada-based associate Goldy Brar with ordering the hit. Prosecutors allege Bishnoi directed operatives from his jail cell via smuggled phones, providing photos and addresses of Nijjar," the report detailed.

"Far from the state-sponsored narrative initially pushed by Canadian officials, this emerges as a brutal chapter in a Khalistani-linked gang war fought over control of drug routes, extortion rackets, and influence in diaspora gurdwaras," it noted.

The report argued that Western governments have, for far too long, turned a blind eye to Khalistani extremism, treating vocal diaspora protests and gurdwara politics as legitimate advocacy, while “downplaying links to terrorism designations, assassinations in India, and now proven gang warfare abroad.”

It stressed that unless policymakers address the nexus between extremism and organised crime, law enforcement raids alone are unlikely to provide a lasting solution, noting that “diaspora communities deserve safety, not imported turf wars.”

--IANS

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