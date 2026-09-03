Anant Joshi: Members of Parsi community are as much Indian as any of us

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Actor Anant Joshi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming show ‘Chumbak’, has said that the Parsi community is as much Indian as any other citizen.

The actor spoke with IANS along with Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Delnaaz Irani and Amyra Dastur during the promotions of the show in the BKC area of Mumbai.

India and Iran have historical friendship with both civilizations being at least 10,000 years old. A lot of members of the Parsi community, native to Iran, migrated to India between the 8th and 10th centuries to escape religious persecution following the Arab-Islamic conquest and the fall of the Sasanian Empire in the 7th century.

When asked what it was like for him to explore Parsi culture, he said, “I'm Parsi approved. It was all in the writings. We didn't check any historical facts here as it’s a comedy show. I think Parsis are as Indian as it could be. Why are we still after so many years thinking that it's a community? I don't see any difference. I'm sure culturally, I think they're all, we all come from a different cultural background”.

“But I think for me, the thing that I learned was, was this love for food, which was there on set, which I think culturally we all can agree, that everyone used to say, this is how it is in our place, this is how it is in our place. So, you all can agree that the commonality was food. We all love food”, he added.

‘Chumbak’ is set to release on September 10 on Netflix.

--IANS

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