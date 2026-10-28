October 28, 2026 8:05 PM हिंदी

Anant Ambani hails PM Modi's digital India push, reaffirms commitment to 'Viksit Bharat'

Anant Ambani hails PM Modi's digital India push, reaffirms commitment to 'Viksit Bharat'

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Anant Ambani on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Digital India vision, saying it provided the purpose behind Jio's journey, as the company marked its stock market debut with a listing ceremony.

Addressing the gathering ahead of the listing, Anant Ambani said Reliance remained thankful to the Prime Minister for his vision of Digital India and for his continued guidance and support.

"And our deepest gratitude to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the vision of Digital India that gave Jio its purpose and for his continuous guidance and support," he said at the Jio Platforms listing ceremony.

He also paid his respects to Modi and said the group would continue to play a leading role in contributing to the vision of a developed India, or Viksit Bharat.

The remarks echoed a position articulated by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani when Jio was launched in 2016.

At the time, Mukesh Ambani had dedicated Jio's services to the Digital India initiative, highlighting the company's mission of providing affordable digital connectivity to millions of Indians.

Describing the listing as a moment of gratitude, Anant Ambani said the occasion belonged to the millions of Indians who had placed their trust in Jio since its inception.

“Let me begin with the one word that matters the most today: gratitude,” he said.

Using a spiritual analogy to describe the milestone, he said the ringing of the stock exchange bell felt like a temple bell to him, adding that business was a form of worship and that every act of worship ended with prasad, which is meant to be shared. “Today Jio is shared with India,” he remarked.

Reflecting on the company's legacy, Anant Ambani recalled the aspirations of Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani and the vision carried forward by his father, Mukesh Ambani.

He said Mukesh Ambani had dreamed of an India that would not be constrained by limitations, while Dhirubhai Ambani had demonstrated that ordinary Indians could achieve extraordinary ambitions.

Speaking directly to customers and supporters, he said Jio had been built by the people of India and that fulfilling their aspirations remained the company's mission.

--IANS

pk

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