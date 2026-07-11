Anand Deverakonda wraps up shooting for 'Takshakudu'

Hyderabad, July 11 (IANS) Actor Anand Deverakonda has now announced that he has wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming Telugu folklore thriller 'Takshakudu'.

Taking to his Instagram page to drop the update, Anand Deverakonda wrote that working on the film, which is to release on the OTT platform Netflix, had been one of his most rewarding experiences as an actor.

He said, "Wrapped shooting for #Takshakudu and it’s been one of the most rewarding experiences as an actor. Working with @vinodanantoju again after 'Middle Class Melodies' has been such a full-circle moment for me. He sees things in a story — and in an actor — that most people miss."

For the unaware, 'Takshakudu' is an upcoming Telugu folklore thriller directed by Vinod Anantoju. Anand Devarakonda stars as a blind man who, along with his loyal dog, sets out to avenge the deaths of his fellow villagers after a tragic accident.

Commenting about his role in the film, Anand Deverakonda said that it was both challenging and enjoyable. He wrote, "A challenging role and an equally enjoyable one to pull off!"

He then shared a series of pictures from the sets of the film including the sketch work from the look test to build the character. He went on to remark in a light hearted manner, "I don’t know who my favourite co-star is; Berlin @kumardog_trainer (the dog in this pic), @nitanshigoelofficial or @shyammeyyy."

He also shared a picture of himself with some unit members. Anand Deverakonda, who posted a picture of his face with blood stains and injury marks on it, wrote, "@vinodanantoju pushes you to do some raw action that’s driven by emotion and that face is a result of that."

The actor seems to have fallen in love with the dog Berlin that was his co-actor in this film. Posting a picture of him hugging the dog, he wrote,"Hugging the doggo Berlin - who’s equally fierce and adorable."

Anand Deverakonda disclosed that what was special about Takshakudu was the way its world was built and the film's cinematography

"The teaser’s already out, go watch it if you haven’t. And when #Takshakudu finally releases, I hope you all love it!," he wrote.

--IANS

mkr/