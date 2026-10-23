Anahat enters maiden PSA gold-level semis at Silicon Valley squash

Redwood City, Oct 23 (IANS) India's world No. 15 Anahat Singh entered her maiden PSA Gold-level semifinals at the Silicon Valley Open squash with a thrilling five-game win over Egyptian sixth seed Salma Hany.

A day after stunning Egyptian world No. 3 and eight-time world champion Nour ElSherbini in straight games, the 18-year-old Indian beat world No. 14 Hany 4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-2, 11-5 in 42 minutes in the quarterfinals.

Anahat was trailing 2-1 in the tie but fought back to win 11-2, 11-5 to move into the Gold semi-finals for the first time in her career.

“I’ve never played her before, and I didn’t know what to expect coming on to the court. I have watched her play so many times, and she is so experienced on the PSA Tour,” said of Hany after fighting back to win from 2-1 down.

“Especially after winning yesterday (against ElSherbini), I know that If I’m playing well I had a chance against whoever I played. I wanted to come in with that mindset,” said Anahat, who is the reigning world junior champion.

“I was a bit tired coming into the match because of the emotions after winning yesterday. I just didn’t want to let go of the momentum today, I wanted to give it my all and I’m happy to get one step further in the tournament,” added the Delhi girl, who won singles silver at the recent Asian Games.

Anahat next plays Malaysian world. No. 4 and reigning Asian Games champion Sivasangari Subramaniam, who defeated the Indian in the Asian games womne's single final to qualify for the LA Olympics, where the sport is set to make the debut.

Anahat had won two bronze medals at the Asian Games 2023 - in the women's team and the mixed doubles events - in Hangzhou. She added a women’s singles silver to her collection from the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, becoming the first Indian woman to reach an Asian Games squash singles final.

Earlier this year, at the World Junior Squash Championships 2026, Anahat won the girls' singles title to become the first Indian to claim the crown, ending Egypt's 15-year reign in the event.

--IANS

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