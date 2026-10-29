October 29, 2026 2:58 AM हिंदी

Amy Poehler wants more kissing scenes in ‘The Pitt’

Amy Poehler wants more kissing scenes in ‘The Pitt’

Los Angeles, Oct 29 (IANS) Hollywood actress Amy Poehler feels that her hit medical drama ‘The Pitt’ needs a more dosage of romance. The actress told the show’s leading man Noah Wyle that the show’s graphic hospital scenes should be balanced with a few more kisses between characters.

The ‘Parks and Recreation’ actress, 55, made the suggestion during the new episode of her ‘Good Hang’ podcast, where she was joined by Noah, 55.

The pair discussed his television career, including his breakthrough role in ER and his award-winning performance as Dr Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in HBO’s The Pitt, before Amy offered her thoughts on the amount of romance in the medical series.

Amy said, “You’re not asking me for feedback on ‘The Pitt’, but I’m going to give you a little bit of feedback. If you’re going to show so much guts and blood, if you’re gonna go there – and your make-up team is incredible”.

She further mentioned, “The stuff you do is bananas. I don’t watch most of it. I cover my eyes, but I mean, I can’t take it, but if you’re going to show that much, every time you got to get a little smooch. Someone’s gotta do a little smooch”.

Noah wasn’t exactly convinced by the suggestion and questioned whether every graphic scene should be accompanied by a romantic moment.

He said, “Oh, you think it’s one for one?” Amy replied, “One for one, just a tiny smooch. Just one middle of the day (smooch)”. Noah suggested he might be prepared to consider a compromise, saying he would “maybe” discuss a “one-to-four ratio, but certainly not one to one”.

Amy then offered another suggestion for balancing the programme’s graphic medical content with moments of intimacy.

--IANS

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