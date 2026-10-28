Amy Jackson celebrates son Andreas’ seventh birthday with a circus-themed bash

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Amy Jackson celebrated her son Andreas’ seventh birthday with a circus-themed party, which she fondly called “Drefest”.

Amy took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures and videos from her son’s birthday featuring her with Andreas, husband Ed Westwick and her. In the captions section, she expressed her joy at watching her little boy grow up and described his birthday as the “best event” on her calendar.

“DREFEST. My baby boy turned SEVEN in the midst of fashion month… and let me tell you, this was hands down the best event on my calendar!!!” she wrote in the caption section.

She added: “SEVEN!!! How is that even possible?! Andreas, you are the kindest, smartest, funniest little man I know. Watching you grow into the wonderful little human you are is the greatest privilege of my life.”

She said that she had the “BEST time celebrating” Andreas.

“Celebrating you, seeing that gorgeous smile on your face and making you happy means absolutely everything to me. We had the BEST time celebrating you, my darling boy. Now for a MASSIVE thank you to the dream team who made all of this happen!!!”

She went on to thank the entire team for helping her with her son's birthday.

“ It really does take a village, and what a wonderful village we had Here’s to SEVEN, my darling Dre. Keep being exactly who you are. I love you more than you’ll ever know.”

Amy dated Panayiotou and got engaged in 2019. Their son was born in September 2019. The couple later broke up at an unknown date in 2021. She began dating Westwick in 2022.

In 2024, they announced that they had gotten engaged in Gstaad, and got married in August of that year in Rocca Cilento, Campania. The same year, Jackson announced she was pregnant with her second child and first with Westwick. In 2025, they revealed that their son, Oscar Alexander, had been born.

Amy works in Tamil films, along with a few Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and English films. Her most notable roles include Amy Wilkinson in Madrasapattinam, Sarah in Singh Is Bliing, Annie in Theri and Nila in 2.0.

She made her Hindi debut in Ekk Deewana Tha in 2012, and Telugu debut in Yevadu in 2014. She made her American debut as Imra Ardeen / Saturn Girl in the television series Supergirl, and her British debut as Nimisha in Boogie Man.

Amy was last seen in Crakk, an extreme sports action film directed by Aditya Datt. It stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, Jamie Lever, Pooja Sawant, Ankit Mohan, and Rukmini Maitra.

--IANS

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