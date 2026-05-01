Amruta Fadnavis teams up with Riteish Deshmukh for Maharashtra Day special song ‘Naman Tula’

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Amruta Fadnavis Maharashtra Day has released ‘Naman Tula’ featuring Riteish Deshmukh alongside in the song that perfectly carries the spirit of a Gaurav-Geet, i.e. a song of pride.

The track emerges as a fitting musical backdrop for the state’s foundation day, led by Amruta's voice.

Speaking about the track, Amruta Fadnavis shared, “Maharashtra Day is not just a date on the calendar; it’s a feeling that lives within all of us. Through ‘Naman Tula’, I wanted to express the immense pride I feel in being Maharashtrian and in belonging to a land that has been blessed by the presence of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This song is my humble way of offering gratitude - not just to him, but also to the forts that stand tall as symbols of our history and strength, and to the countless Mavlas who selflessly laid down their lives for our Swarajya.”

She added, “Riteish being a part of this video truly meant a lot to me, his presence brings a certain warmth and charm to it and I feel it beautifully elevates the overall emotion of the song. My goal has always been to shift the audience’s appreciation beyond just commercial tracks towards music that celebrates both devotional and patriotic themes, and I truly hope this track ignites a sense of pride and fire in the hearts of the youth, and in my own way, allows me to give back to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who has given us so much.”

When asked about being a part of the music video, Riteish shared, "When I heard 'Naman Tula' for the first time, I genuinely got goosebumps. Amruta ma'am has truly done something beautiful here by capturing that deep sense of gratitude we Maharashtrians carry in our hearts for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

He added, “Maharashtra Day has always been close to my heart - it feels like a reminder to bow my head and present my naman not only to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but to every Mavla (Maratha soldiers) who gave everything to build and protect this land. I'm very honoured to be even a small part of something this rooted and heartfelt - Jai Maharashtra!"

Presented by Bhushan Kumar and T-Series, the song captures a deep sense of gratitude and devotion towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Set inside a grand, traditional Maharashtrian set, the music video has been directed by Shakti Hasija.

Amruta Fadnavis dressed in a Nauvari saree designed by the acclaimed Nachiket Barve, looks stunning.

Adding to its visual appeal is the beautiful choreography by Pawan-Bob.

Composed by ace music composer Anu Malik, the track merges the traditional essence of Powadas with a sound that connects with today’s youth.

At its core is Amruta Fadnavis’s vocal performance, through which she offers her heartfelt Naman i.e. salute and ode to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, reverently calling him the ‘King of the Sahyadris.’

The lyrics written by Chaitanya Kulkarni mention these historic structures by name, uphold the spirit of Swarajya.

--IANS

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