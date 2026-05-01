Adani Group's new 3-layer model to cut decision time from days to hours: Gautam Adani

Ahmedabad, May 1 (IANS) Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Friday said the Adani Group will adopt a three-layer organisational model to speed up decision-making and boost execution across its businesses.

Addressing employees on the occasion of International Labour Day, Gautam Adani outlined a sweeping internal overhaul aimed at flattening hierarchies, strengthening partnerships and enhancing workforce capabilities, linking the group’s transformation to India’s broader development ambitions.

"The three-layer model is designed to eliminate bureaucratic delays and bring greater clarity in responsibility," the Adani Group Chairman said.

“We want decisions that currently take three days to be made in just three hours,” Gautam Adani said, stressing that faster decision-making is critical as organisations scale up.

According to him, reducing layers within the organisation will help improve speed, accountability and overall efficiency.

"As companies grow larger, decision-making often slows down due to multiple levels of approvals, something the group now aims to address through structural changes," Gautam Adani explained.

Alongside this, Gautam Adani also introduced a “partnership model” that seeks to streamline engagement with contractors and vendors.

“At several project sites, over 100 contractors operate simultaneously, making coordination complex and time-consuming,” the Adani Group Chairman stated.

The new approach will focus on working with a smaller pool of reliable partners who can take end-to-end responsibility for projects, thereby improving execution and reducing delays.

“The new approach will focus on working with a smaller pool of reliable partners who can take end-to-end responsibility for projects, thereby improving execution and reducing delays,” Gautam Adani added.

Meanwhile, the Adani Group Chairman said that the group would add another Rs 2 lakh crore in new assets within this year as part of the accelerated growth that is taking place across its businesses.

“The Adani Group would strive to contribute its share to the journey of making India a developed nation by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Gautam Adani explained.

--IANS

pk/na