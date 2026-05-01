IPL 2026: ‘World class’ all-rounder Holder fulfills both roles with bat and ball, says Solanki

Ahmedabad, May 1 (IANS) Gujarat Titans director of cricket Vikram Solanki described Jason Holder as a “world-class allrounder” who has justified the franchise’s faith in him by contributing with both bat and ball.

Holder produced a Player of the Match performance in GT’s win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday night - picking 2-29 in four overs, claiming three catches and scoring 12 useful runs in the chase, which the 2022 winners completed with four wickets in hand.

"When we were pursuing Jason at the auction, it was with a mind to him being able to fulfil both roles, the bat and the ball, so he does offer that. His numbers, I think if you take a look over the last calendar year and perhaps a little bit longer than that, his numbers at five and six (in the batting order) have been quite outstanding, and that's just, as I said, has come about because he of course has all of the ability that you'd need.

"He's physically a strong guy, has great reach and leverage as far as the ball is concerned, so all of the technicalities are sort of covered off. He also is now bringing an added dimension, that sort of sprinkling stardust, if you like, of being a really experienced campaigner and I think that's what's playing out, that's what we're seeing in front of us now," said Solanki at the conclusion of the game.

Holder was previously a part of Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad before GT roped him in at last year’s auction. With GT not getting desired results from Glenn Phillips, Holder came in and has shined for the franchise.

"He's a world-class allrounder, isn't he? He's sort of proven across the years in international cricket and franchise cricket how measured he is and I think he's only getting better. He spoke about understanding his game and that of course comes with experience.

“Any player that has played for as long as he has, around the world as he has, led teams as he has - international teams and been part of different teams - starts to get an understanding of what should be done in any given situation and Jason is certainly doing that.

"He's had to wait his time before he's got an opportunity, but since he's got an opportunity in all of the games he's played, he's made good contributions. In the field, he was brilliant. He's also quite smart in playing exactly the way he needs to given any sort of situation, and that partnership with Rahul Tewatia (30 runs for the sixth wicket against RCB) is exactly an example of that," elaborated Solanki.

Solanki signed off by speaking warmly about Holder being a well-liked member in the GT set-up. “You often get individuals that have a good amount of experience that perhaps can’t communicate it as well. It doesn’t come naturally to them. Jason will always be willing to have conversations, whether it’s with the coaching group or with all of the young guys around as well.”

“That’s just it - the perfect storm if you think about it. A skilled cricketer that has experience, wants to be a part of a team, and is a thorough gentleman. He’s very articulate when he speaks.”

--IANS

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