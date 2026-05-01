May 01, 2026 1:54 PM हिंदी

Adani Group to add Rs 2 lakh crore worth new assets this year: Gautam Adani

Adani Group to add Rs 2 lakh crore worth new assets this year: Gautam Adani

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said on Friday that the Group would add another Rs 2 lakh crore in new assets within this year as part of the accelerated growth that is taking place across its businesses.

Addressing 4 lakh employees of the Adani Group on International Labour Day, Gautam Adani said, “In our first 35 years, we collectively built assets worth approximately Rs 2 lakh crore. And today, such is our standing that within this single year alone, we are going to add another Rs 2 lakh crore in new assets.”

He said that the Adani Group would strive to contribute its share to the journey of making India a developed nation by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Citing the examples of various projects such as Mundra and the just completed Ganga Expressway, Gautam Adani said, “When we complete a project, we are not simply finishing a task; we are shaping the future of our country.”

He highlighted that the Mundra project had transformed a swathe of barren land into India’s largest port — accelerating the nation’s trade and connecting the country to the rest of the world.

Similarly, the Vizhinjam Port in Kerala will carve out a new identity for India on the global maritime map and propel the country forward toward becoming a robust transshipment hub. And Khavda in Kutch — where the group is currently building one of the world’s largest green energy projects — is laying the foundation for a safe and clean future for generations to come, Gautam Adani explained.

He further stated that the Navi Mumbai International Airport has become the pride of the country as one of the finest airports in the world and will add a new dimension to India’s aviation capacities, and increase connectivity and open the doors to new opportunities for millions of people.

He also underlined the importance of the 594-km greenfield Ganga Expressway project in Uttar Pradesh, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister this week. The project would transform the lives of over 8 crore people by cutting the journey from Meerut to Prayagraj from 10–11 hours to a mere 5–6 hours, Gautam Adani added.

Besides, he highlighted the Dharavi slum redevelopment project that the group is taking up in Mumbai. “This is not merely a project; it is, perhaps, the world’s largest and most challenging endeavor in human transformation,” he said.

“All these projects undertaken by the Adani Group with pride and satisfaction — represent a humble contribution towards nation-building,” Gautam Adani remarked.

--IANS

sps/na

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