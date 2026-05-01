12-member Indian shotgun squad set for second ISSF World Cup stage

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) A 12-member Indian shotgun squad is all set to take part in the year’s second International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun stage in Almaty, Kazakhstan, beginning with team arrivals on Saturday.

A total of 284 athletes representing 42 national Olympic committees are in the fray for the five Olympic events on the 10-day roster. Eight members of the Indian squad are also travelling to compete as RPO (ranking points only) shooters.

Competitions begin with the men’s and women’s skeet qualifiers on Monday (May 04, 2026) with the finals following the next day. The two trap finals are listed on May 9th with the fifth and last final, the trap mixed team, scheduled next Saturday on May 10th, 2026.

The shotgun squad began their international engagements in Tangier, Morocco, in March where the first world cup stage was played.

Day one of competitions will feature three Indian Olympians, senior pro Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka in the men’s skeet and Raiza Dhillon in the women’s skeet. All three will be seen in international action for the first time this year.

Besides the all-conquering Italians, Indian shooters will be up against top shooters from strong shotgun nations like Finland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Greece, Peru and Qatar among others.

Hosts Kazakhstan also have a quality squad and strong representation from China and Russia, the latter entered as Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN), will ensure that Indian shooters will have to be at their very best to get to the podium.

--IANS

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