When Robert Downey Jr. spoke about losing Oscar for Best Actor to Al Pacino in his 20s

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. once spoke about losing the Oscar for Best Actor to Al Pacino. An old video of the actor from ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actor recollecting his defeat against the acting legend.

In the video, Jimmy Kimmel said, “Your first Oscar nomination was in 1993, right? That was a big deal for you?’.

The actor said, “Yes, that was a big deal. I just remember, they were like, ‘And the Oscar goes to Al Pacino’. And I was like, ‘They must have misread that’. Because when you're in your 20s, you're like, ‘everything's going to go my way forever’. And then life kicks you in the s***”.

Robert Downey Jr. lost the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Chaplin at the 65th Academy Awards. The Oscar went to Al Pacino for his role in Scent of a Woman.

‘Chaplin’ is a biographical drama that traces the life of legendary silent-era filmmaker and comedian Charlie Chaplin, from his difficult childhood in London to his rise as one of Hollywood’s most influential artists. It was directed by Richard Attenborough, and explored Charlie Chaplin’s creative genius, complicated relationships, political controversies, and eventual exile from the United States. The standout element is the performance of Robert Downey Jr., who delivered an astonishing transformation into Charlie Chaplin.

He captures not only Charlie Chaplin’s physical mannerisms, body language, and comedic timing, but also the emotional vulnerability behind the icon. His performance balances charm, melancholy, ambition, and loneliness, making the portrayal feel deeply human rather than imitative. Widely praised by critics, his work earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and remains one of the defining performances of his career.

--IANS

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