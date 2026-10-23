Amrita Arora recalls years of fights, tears and togetherness as she wishes sister Malaika Arora on her birthday

Mumbai, October 23 (IANS) Actress Amrita Arora penned a heartfelt birthday note for her sister Malaika Arora.

She recalled their arguments, emotional moments and the bond that has grown stronger over the years.

Amrita shared a picture of Malaika dressed in a black outfit with a playful message that captured the essence of their relationship.

Recalling how they would argue over clothes and spend hours disagreeing, Amrita said they always stood by each other despite the drama.

“Malla, my sister with dynamic flair, we fought over what to wear ..argued for hours with no resolve, but had each others back through it all!! We survived serious drama, through all the tears and that somehow got us closer through the years ....with a name that means ANGEL you can fool everyone else cos I know the real GREMLIN that sits on the shelf phew I wrote you the poem I promised okkk now happy birthday my darling sister love you @malaikaaroraofficial,” she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is Amrita and Malaika’s best friend, also wished the birthday girl, on her birthday, sharing affectionate pictures of the two together.

Kareena took to her social media account to wish Malaika, whom she fondly calls ‘Malla’. Sharing a black-and-white picture in which she is seen kissing Malaika on the cheek, Kareena wrote, “Happy Birthday darling Malla stay sexy and fabulous... biggest hug @malaikaaroraofficial”.

In another social media story, Kareena shared a monochrome photograph featuring Malaika and their close circle of friends, captioning it, “Malla Forever Fab”.

–IANS

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