Amol Parashar shares ‘Gram Chikitsalay Season 2’ highlights real and concerning issues in rural healthcare

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Actor Amol Parashar has revealed that the new season of his popular show “Gram Chikitsalay” highlights real and concerning issues within rural healthcare.

Amol, who plays the lead protagonist Dr. Prabhat in the series, said in a statement, “In the latest chapter, my character’s journey in Bhathkandi moves forward in unexpected ways. He has experienced some good wins, but a whole new set of challenges comes his way.”

“What I love about this series is how it highlights some of the very real and concerning issues within rural healthcare, and how these are tackled with humour, warmth, humour and emotions, making the narrative relatable for audiences across all ages and regions.”

On Friday, the makers released the trailer of the second season on social media and wrote, “Bhatkandi jaane ke liye phirse taiyaar ho jaiye. #GramChikitsalayOnPrime, New Season, June 23.” The trailer gives a glimpse of Dr. Prabhat (played by Amol Parashar) and his continued effort to revive the under-resourced Primary Health Centre in Bhathkandi.

Vinay Pathak, who plays the role of Chetan Kumar in the show, shared, “In the new season, the relationships grow deeper, the challenges become more layered, and the journey of these characters becomes even more engaging. I’m excited for audiences to return to this world and reconnect with the entire village.”

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, as Dr. Gargi, mentioned, “The latest season gives a fresh look at rural healthcare, village politics, and the everyday challenges people face. My character is grounded and ambitious, but she also understands what is possible and what is not in the situations she deals with. What I like most about my character is that she is bold and not afraid to speak her mind. It was wonderful to be part of a story once again that feels so real while still being entertaining and inspiring.”

Dinesh Lal Yadav, who plays the character of Babu Saheb, shared, “I had watched Gram Chikitsalay’s season one when it had launched and really admired how beautifully it was made. The rural setting with the daily struggles, the close-knit community dynamics, lack of trust towards outsiders, was shown honestly but in a light-hearted manner. What I love most about this series is that it highlights real challenges, but in a way that makes you smile, laugh and also think.”

Directed by Lalitam Tiwari and written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava, “Gram Chikitsalay Season Two” features Amol Parashar, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Garima Vikrant Singh, and Dinesh Lal Yadav in lead roles. The show will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 23.

--IANS

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