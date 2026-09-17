Amol Parashar on most valuable birthday gift: Somebody’s time and attention is more valuable

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actor Amol Parashar, who is celebrating his 40th birthday on Thursday, has spoken about what he values the most as a gesture from someone.

The actor told IANS on his special day that he has “never been big on birthdays”, and this year is going to be no different. The actor said he chooses the day to unravel and relax from the hustle.

He told IANS, “Absolutely no plans this year. I will spend time with myself and my loved ones, and take a break from all the madness otherwise. Personally, I have never been big on birthdays, especially my own. Usually, I take it as a day to relax, reflect and mentally prepare myself for the year ahead”.

When asked about the sweetest gesture someone did for him on his birthday, he said, “Somebody’s time and attention is more valuable than any gift or gesture. I am grateful for the friends and loved ones who take out the time and the day to spend with me or spend it the way I like it”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was seen in the latest season of his popular show ‘Gram Chikitsalay’. The show highlights real and concerning issues within rural healthcare. He essayed the role of the lead protagonist Dr. Prabhat in the series.

He earlier said in a statement, “In the latest chapter, my character’s journey in Bhathkandi moves forward in unexpected ways. He has experienced some good wins, but a whole new set of challenges comes his way. What I love about this series is how it highlights some of the very real and concerning issues within rural healthcare, and how these are tackled with humour, warmth, humour and emotions, making the narrative relatable for audiences across all ages and regions”.

‘Gram Chikitsalay’ season 2 also starred Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Garima Vikrant Singh, and Dinesh Lal Yadav in lead roles.

Directed by Lalitam Tiwari and written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava, the show is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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