Amjad Ali Khan on Sarod Ghar museum: All instruments of my forefathers are there

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Legendary sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan spoke about Sarod Ghar, the museum housed in his ancestral home in Gwalior, which preserves instruments belonging to his forefathers and other great Indian musicians.

Explaining his distinctive musical approach, the maestro said he does not merely play the sarod but “sings” through his instrument.

Talking to IANS, he said: “I have my younger days sarod in my museum in Gwalior where I was born. Our ancestral home has been converted into a museum, it's called Sarod Ghar. All the instruments of my forefathers and other great masters of India, it's all there.”

“Lot of great musicians have donated their instruments. Great musicians, they have donated their instruments. And every sarod player, they gave their best.”

He added that every sarod player has a different sound.

“And every sarod player has a different desire, different kind of sound. My father's sarod was different sound. And Anaman sounds different, Ayan sound different. And my sound, finally, by the grace of God, I don't play sarod. I sing through my instrument.”

“The singing is most important to bring out... So every sarod player has a different mission, every sarod player. And I'm very happy that today there are about 500 sarod players all over the world. So the future of sarod is very bright in every field, whether sitar, tabla, gana, dance. There are amazing youngsters.”

Amjad Ali Khan’s wife, Subhalakshmi Borooah Khan has made her vocal debut with Chants for Unity.

The album features nine tracks with Subhalakshmi Borooah Khan’s vocals across five sacred compositions Navagraha Shlokam, Krishna Stuti, Shantakaram, Ya Devi Sarvabhooteshu and Lakshmi Stuti.

Chants for Unity sees participation from the entire family, where the Bangash brothers and their father, the legendary Sarod Maestro Amjad Ali Khan’s have conceived and composed.

--IANS

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