October 25, 2026 2:48 PM हिंदी

Amitabh Bachchan seeks blessings from Lord Hanuman: Boliye Siya Pati Ramchandra ki... Jai

Amitabh Bachchan seek blessings from Lord Hanuman: Boliye Siya Pati Ramchandra ki... Jai

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) The cast of Nitesh Tiwari's mythological drama 'Ramayana', Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravi Dubey, will appear on the special Diwali episode of the popular Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

The recently revealed promo of the Diwali special episode had Ranbir setting the tone for this festive season. He said, “Diwali ka tyohar, Ramayana ki kahani, aur apno ke sath jashn... Isse khaas aur kya ho sakta hai? (The festival of Diwali, the story of Ramayan, and celebrating with our loved ones... What could be more special than this?)"

Inviting the audience to join in the celebrations, Ranbir added, “Toh aayein hamare sath celebrate kijiye Diwali ka yeh khaas jashn... Kaun Banega Crorepati par…(So, come and celebrate this special Diwali celebration with us... on Kaun Banega Crorepati)."

During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan was also seen bowing and taking blessings from Lord Hanuman. Big B also joined the audience in the chant, “Boliye Siya Pati Ramchandra ki... Jai…”

Looking back on some fond memories of the festive season, Big B said, “Diwali ki ek he yaad hai, ki agar bagal wale ke yaha bomb fata hai, toh hamara bomb usse zyada tez hona chahiye (I remember one thing about Diwali: if a firecracker had gone off at a neighbour’s place, ours had to be even louder).” This sweet confession by the legendary actor left Ranbir, Ravi and Sai Pallavi laughing.

The Diwali special episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is slated to air on October 29 and 30 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Talking about 'Ramayana', helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, the mythological drama features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The core cast of the movie will also see Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta in significant roles.

The first instalment in the two -part franchise is scheduled for release on November 5, while the second part is expected to be out during Diwali 2027.

--IANS

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