Amitabh Bachchan's latest World Cup curiosity ends with fact-check with help of AI

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned to artificial intelligence (AI) amid his FIFA World Cup 2026 musings, saying that he fact-checked a claim suggesting none of Morocco's players were born in the country.

Big B took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared a message about how he used ChatGPT to fact-check about the claim of Moroccan players not being from the country.

The 83-year-old star, who is the father of actor Abhishek Bachchan, wrote, "T 5797 - I came to know from someone that none of the players of the WC 2026 Moroccan team were born in Morocco !!! ChatGpt when asked says not entirely true!!"

The thespian, who is an avid writer on his blog, didn’t write much this time on the micro-blogging website as she shared he was shooting since morning.

He wrote on his blog: “Abhi abhi din bhar ka kaam samapt kiya, subah se shooting kar rahe the aur ab office ka kaam. Chalo bhaiya nidra karne. (sic).”

“(Just now finished all my work, I was shooting since morning and then some work in the office. Now going to get some sleep.)”

On July 9, the icon shared a profound message about learning and self-awareness, stating that admitting mistakes is a sign of character and that every day brings a new opportunity to learn.

An avid writer of his blog, where he connects with his “extended family” or “EF”, the star wrote: “Every day is an education... Every day is a fresh and new learning... every day is cherished for the opportunities it gives to be able to comply with the change and the new... learning is divine .. what was unknown and left to specialists, is good, one must have the ability to pick up whatever the ones that have the knowledge and experience, convey (sic).”

Talking about work, Amitabh, the octogenarian, is currently keeping busy with the “Kalki 2898 AD” sequel, helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film is an epic mythological science fiction film that also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

The first installment is set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.

He will reportedly be seen in Nitesh Tiwary’s upcoming magnum opus “Ramayana: Part 1”, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. The icon will reportedly play the character of Jatayu. Big B was last seen on screen in the action thriller film Vettaiyan, directed by T. J. Gnanavel.

--IANS

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