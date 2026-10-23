Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow, Diljit Dosanjh mentioned in bomb threat email; Mumbai Police probe on

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Mumbai Police received information on Friday about a threatening email that allegedly named veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s residence and also mentioned singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter, while further details are awaited. The message was reportedly sent to a school in the city’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area, following which the police began an investigation.

The letter also mentioned Diljit Dosanjh, suggesting that he, too, had been threatened, although the threat was not directed at him explicitly.

The threatening letter reportedly mentioned Amitabh Bachchan and Diljit Dosanjh, making specific claims about alleged attacks on them. It referred to Bachchan’s Mumbai residence, Jalsa, and named October 31 and November 27 as dates for the alleged attacks. It also mentioned Dosanjh in connection with a purported bomb attack at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27.

The letter carried pro-Khalistan slogans and attributed the threats to a group calling itself the “Khalistan National Army”. The authenticity of the letter and the claims made in it have not been independently verified.

The threatening message reportedly named different locations and times, warning of a possible attack on the Mayor’s office at 3 p.m. and schools at 1 p.m.

A police officer also noted that Diljit Dosanjh was scheduled to perform at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27 as part of his India tour. The officer further said that Delhi Police had earlier withheld approval for Dosanjh’s Delhi concert over security concerns.

Meanwhile, recently, Delhi Police had temporarily withheld permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 concert in the national capital, citing security concerns.

Event organizer BookMyShow Live clarified that reports claiming the concert had been cancelled were incorrect. In a statement to IANS, the organizer said permission for the event had been temporarily withheld, but this did not mean the concert had been cancelled. It added that Delhi Police had sought additional safety, traffic, and crowd-management arrangements in view of the festive season and the need for heightened security.

BookMyShow Live said it subsequently held a cordial meeting with Delhi Police, presented a detailed plan and assured the authorities that all security and traffic guidelines would be followed. Following these discussions, the concert's permission was reconsidered and granted.

--IANS

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