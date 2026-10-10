October 10, 2026 8:59 AM हिंदी

Amitabh Bachchan talks about how music keeps memories of loved ones alive

Amitabh Bachchan talks about how music keeps memories of loved ones alive

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt reflection on how certain images, thoughts, and feelings never leave us but live on through everyday routines, music, and cherished memories.

The cine icon took to his blog to say that melodies, chords, and orchestral harmonies can transport you back to moments spent with loved ones who are no longer around.

He wrote on his blog: “... some images , thoughts , feelings do never leave you .. they remain within .. in any form .. daily routines .. music .. everywhere…”

Big B added: “They remained to day in music and the music that brings back the essence of the chords the tones and the background philharmonic that pulls at the very heart from its present spell, to that of a visualised moment .. dear affectionate .. and sitting beside you and holding the very strings of the sympathetic ..... the loved ones gone .. their spirit and learning beside you ..Love.”

On October 8, Amitabh paid a tribute to the late star Nana Patekar, who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest aged 75 at his home in Goa.

It was on his quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, where he made an emotional speech, as he said in Hindi, "Deviyo aur sajjano, Nana Patekar ji ka achanak aaj subah swargwas ho gaya. Ek adwitiya kalakar, mitra, shubhchintak, aur ek utkrisht samaj sevak aaj hamare beech nahi rahe.”

“Ye na keval Bharatiya film udyog ke liye, balki ek vyaktigat taur par, jinka bhi unke saath sampark hua, usne hum sabko stabdh kar diya hai.

“(Ladies and gentlemen, Nana Patekar ji passed away suddenly this morning. An unparalleled artist, a friend, a well-wisher, and an exceptional social worker is no longer among us. This is not only a monumental loss for the Indian film industry, but also a deeply personal loss for everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His sudden departure has left us all stunned)”.

--IANS

dc/

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