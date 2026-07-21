July 21, 2026 11:59 AM हिंदी

Amitabh Bachchan says 'the game has ended' after blogging about hospitalisation, surgery and ICU

Amitabh Bachchan says 'the game has ended' after revealing hospitalisation, surgery and ICU stay

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has spoken about hospitalisation, surgery and ICU followed by the psychological and physical impact it has on one.

However, the megastar has not clearly mentioned if he was talking about himself, or was it a mere generic observation.

In a deeply reflective post on his personal blog, the 83-year-old actor wrote about the challenges of recovery following hospitalisation, saying the journey home after discharge is often tougher than the treatment itself.

He wrote, ".. in Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming ..this homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically .... you are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life ..”

He added, “.. some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions .. they that do not , get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory .. a choice each makes individually ..nothing wrong by either ..be well be happy ..(sic)"

Soon after, Bachchan also took to X (formerly Twitter), where he shared a cryptic message that read, "T 5806 - The game has ended! But the work is still going on."

Meanwhile, talking about Amitabh Bachchan, the actor has often spoken openly about his own health struggles over the years. During an episode of the iconic quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, he had revealed that he lives with only about 25 per cent of his liver functioning after his near-fatal accident on the sets of Coolie in 1982.

For the uninitiated, the accident had caused severe internal injuries and left the actor critically ill for months, requiring emergency surgery and prolonged hospitalisation in the 1970 era.

Despite health setbacks over the decades, Amitabh Bachchan has continued to remain professionally active, balancing films, television commitments, followed by his social media presence.

The actor was last seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and is currently geared up for the upcoming season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

–IANS

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