Amitabh Bachchan reveals he stayed awake all night thinking he could have done better at work

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Friday morning, revealed that he spent the entire night awake thinking of work and how he could have delivered better.

Known for staying closely connected with his fans through his daily blogs on his social media account, the veteran megastar offered a glimpse into his state of mind.

Sharing a note on X (formerly Twitter), Amitabh wrote that he was not fully satisfied with a piece of work he had completed and decided to give it another shot after receiving permission.

He wrote, "Bas yunhi, kaam ke kuch kshan!! Jo kiya tha, mujhe laga aur achha ho sakta hai, anumati mil gayi, so dubara kar diya, ab pata nahin achha hua ki nahin. Ye to woh hi batayenge. Issi soch mein abhi tak soya nahin, aur subah ho gayi. Ef ko badhai aur sneh."

(Just like that, a few moments of work!! What I had done, I felt it could have been done even better. Permission was granted, so I did it again. Now I do not know whether it turned out better or not. They themselves will tell. Lost in this very thought, I have not slept yet, and morning has arrived. Congratulations and affection to Ef)

For the uninitiated, "EF" stands for Amitabh Bachchan's Extended Family.

The actor has earlier too spoken about his relentless dedication and aiming at perfection with a desire to keep improving his craft.

The actor, for the uninitiated, regularly keeps fans updated about his personal and professional life through his mini blogs.

On June 17, Big B had shared another thoughtful update, writing, "So much to do and so little time in the 24 hrs .. a day should be extended to 36 hrs .. !!! and the philosophy of life says that when that happens it shall be asked extend to 48 hrs .."

He further wrote in Hindi, "Anavarat samay ki chakki chalti jaati hai!"

(The millstone of time keeps moving endlessly!)

Amitabh concluded the note on a lighter note, saying, "To chale bhaiya, khela dekhne, vo jo paon se khela jaata hai."

(So, let's go and watch that game which is played with the feet)

On the work front, Amitabh is reportedly gearing up for the upcoming season of his hugely popular quiz-based reality show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

The megastar is also currently busy shooting for the sequel to 'Kalki 2898 AD', directed by Nag Ashwin.

Talking about the epic mythological science-fiction franchise, it also features Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

–IANS

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