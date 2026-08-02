Jimmy Sheirgill says he would shoot for ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ from 4 am till 11 pm

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actor Jimmy Sheirgill, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, has spoken up on the demanding schedule of the show.

The actor spoke with IANS along with his co-actors from the series Siddharth, Arnav Bhasin and Mihir Ahuja. The day on the sets of the show often would start before dawn.

Jimmy told IANS, “We used to shoot from 4 am till 11 pm at the base. Everything was good. The atmosphere was good. In the afternoon when there was sun, everyone used to get some time to rest. Then everyone used to come back and get charged. There are projects that find you and you become a part of them”.

“I'm sure people will like the show as it's technology backed also. Such stories become very difficult. If the technology is not there, then the views become fake”, he added.

The series is based on the eponymous combined arms operation by the Indian Air Force, supporting elements of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil war that was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the Pakistani Army from vacated Indian Positions in the Kargil sector along the Line of Control. It was the first large-scale use of airpower in the Jammu and Kashmir region since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It was the first large-scale use of airpower in the Jammu and Kashmir region since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Operation Safed Sagar was launched on May 26, it targeted Pakistani positions entrenched on high-altitude peaks after initial ground advances faced stiff resistance. Flying under strict orders not to cross the Line of Control, the IAF deployed aircraft including the MiG-27, MiG-21, Mirage 2000 and Mi-17 helicopters. Precision strikes by the Mirage 2000 destroyed enemy bunkers, supply routes and logistics hubs, weakening Pakistani defences and enabling Indian Army troops to recapture strategic heights, significantly contributing to India's victory.

The series is set to stream on August 7 on Netflix.

--IANS

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