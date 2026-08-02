August 03, 2026 2:00 AM हिंदी

Jane Fonda's phone obsession revealed

Jane Fonda's phone obsession revealed

Los Angeles, Aug 3 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jane Fonda has shared that she has an obsession with a feature on her phone.

The actress has shared that she can’t do without the voice-to-text function on her phone. The 88-year-old actress uses the feature while drafting a message, her ‘Grace and Frankie’ co-star June Diane Raphael has revealed.

June, who played Fonda’s daughter and Tomlin’s stepdaughter Brianna for seven seasons on the comedy show, appeared on the ‘Obsessed’ podcast recently.

She said, “One of the things that I loved is how much they used voice-to-text on their cell phones. Both of them. Both of them would, just fully deliver, full voice. Tell Audrey that I can’t make it on Wednesday. Period’. Full paragraphs. ‘If you want to ask her if she can reschedule to Thursday, I am open to that. Period’”.

She said that the actress’ use of the features isn’t just limited to simple notes that the pair sent like that, it was each and every message.

June said, “Sometimes it was like, ‘My makeup artist of 30 years is dead. Period. Send’”. However, she also said that she’s completely on board with the pair using the function, because “legends ... shouldn’t be typing on this little screen”.

June also reminisced about her days while shooting the series with the actress, as she said, “Sometimes the two of them would be talking, doing that at the same time in the chairs next to each other, and then one of their voices was going into that one, and then they would yell at each other. It was just like absolutely delightful”.

Fonda is a lifelong political activist, and has never let her work or fame stop her from speaking out on topics that matter to her.

--IANS

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