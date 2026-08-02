Juventus sign Bosnia forward Kerim Alajbegovic from Bayer Leverkusen

Turin, Aug 2 (IANS) Juventus have completed the signing of highly rated Bosnia and Herzegovina international Kerim Alajbegovic from Bayer Leverkusen on a permanent transfer, with the 18-year-old winger signing a five-year contract that will keep him at the Serie A club until June 30, 2031.

The Turin giants confirmed the deal on Sunday after reaching an agreement with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen for the youngster, who arrives following a breakthrough campaign on loan at Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.

A dynamic wide attacker capable of playing on either flank and comfortable with both feet, Alajbegovic enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 season, making 44 appearances across all competitions for Salzburg while contributing 13 goals and four assists. Bayer Leverkusen credited him with 14 goals and four assists during his loan spell.

Born in Cologne, Alajbegovic began his football journey in the youth systems of Cologne before joining Bayer Leverkusen's academy, where he continued his development. Although he did not make a senior appearance for Leverkusen, he earned call-ups to the club's Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League squads before moving to Salzburg to gain regular first-team experience.

Despite still being a teenager, Alajbegovic has already become a regular for the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team, making 11 senior appearances and scoring twice. One of those goals came at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where his stunning solo strike against Qatar was nominated for the Goal of the Tournament award.

Juventus described Alajbegovic as a player with "big personality and huge promise", highlighting his versatility, pace and unpredictability as qualities that make him a dangerous attacking option.

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said the club had to take a realistic view of the competition for places in the first team before agreeing to the transfer.

"Following his time with us in the youth ranks, Kerim has recently made great strides again whilst at Salzburg. At the same time, we had to be realistic about the fact that competition within our squad is very fierce, particularly in his preferred positions. Against this backdrop, and taking into account the overall terms of the transfer, we have agreed to his move to Italy," Rolfes said.

"The fact that a player from our youth academy has moved to a club like Juventus once again highlights the outstanding work carried out by our academy. We wish Kerim all the best for the future," he added.

--IANS

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