October 14, 2026 9:45 AM हिंदी

Amitabh Bachchan recites ‘Agneepath’ dialogue in Punjabi and Gujarati’, leaves Mika Singh & Falguni Pathak surprised

Amitabh Bachchan recites ‘Agneepath’ dialogue in Punjabi and Gujarati’, leaves Mika Singh & Falguni Pathak surprised

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan surprised audiences on an episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ by reciting the iconic dialogue from his film ‘Agneepath’ in fluent Punjabi and Gujarati.

The moment unfolded when singers Mika Singh and Falguni Pathak appeared on the show, with both singers expressing their excitement at hearing the legendary actor deliver the famous lines in different languages.

During the episode, Mika Singh requested Amitabh to recite the iconic dialogue from Agneepath in Punjabi. The veteran actor obliged and delivered the lines with remarkable fluency, leaving the audience impressed with his command over the language.

Falguni Pathak, popularly known as the Garba Queen, was equally thrilled by the performance and requested Amitabh to recite the same dialogue in Gujarati.

Amitabh once again obliged, delivering the lines in Gujarati and adding another memorable moment to the episode.

The dialogue, “Vijay Dinanath Chauhan…,” is among the most recognisable lines from Agneepath.

Released in 1990, Agneepath was directed by Mukul S. Anand and featured Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan. The film also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Madhavi, Neelam Kothari, Danny Denzongpa and Rohini Hattangadi in pivotal roles.

Along with being an actor, Amitabh Bachchan is also celebrated for his exceptional command over Hindi and English.

The actor was born in Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and grew up in a household deeply connected to Hindi literature.

His father, the celebrated poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, was one of the most influential voices in modern Hindi poetry, best known for his iconic work Madhushala.

Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 84 on October 11, received an outpouring of birthday wishes from members of the film industry, well-wishers and fans across the world.

Despite his age, the veteran actor continues to maintain a demanding work schedule, working around the clock. He also keeps fans updated on his life, thoughts and experiences through his personal blogs.

–IANS

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