Amitabh Bachchan recalls mother Teji Bachchan’s discipline on ‘KBC’

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who hosts the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, has shared memories of his mother, Teji Bachchan, and also opened up about his parents’ inter-caste marriage on the show.

Actress Madhuri Dixit, who graced the show as the guest, asked the veteran about his upbringing, as she said, “Pitaji ke baare mein toh bahut kuch suna hai aapse. Lekin hum jaanna chahenge ki aapki mata ji kaisi thi? Kya woh strict thi ya disciplinarian thi ya kaise thi wo (We have heard a lot about your father from you. But we would like to know what your mother was like. Was she strict, a disciplinarian, or what was she like)?”.

Responding to the same, Big B shared how his mother maintained order in the household while giving her children traditional, maternal guidance.

He said, “Dekhiye, har maa jo hoti hai woh thodi bahut usmein discipline, ek jaagrit rehti hai bacchon ke prati... 'Yeh karo, aisa mat karo, yeh theek karo, woh theek karo’. Toh jitni maayein karti hain utna unki ore se hota tha (Look, every mother is, to some extent, disciplined and attentive towards her children. Do this, don’t do that, do this properly, do that properly;, She did as much as mothers generally do)”.

He further mentioned, “Gandagi unko pasand nahi thi. Kahin bhi kuch gandagi ho jaaye, 'Yeh kapda tumne aise kyun fenka hai? Yahan par tum matti mein khel ke aaye ho, ghar ke andar ghus aaye ho’. Toh woh saaf karne ke liye bolti thi (She did not like mess. If there was any mess anywhere, she would say, ‘Why have you thrown this cloth like this? You have been playing in the dirt and have come straight into the house.’ She would ask us to clean it up)”.

He further reflected on his mother's background from a Sikh family and her bold decision to marry his father, celebrated poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, “Lekin wo ek Sikh parivaar se thi... Babuji Allahabad ke, aur unka inter-caste marriage hua tha. Woh bahut hi rochak kahaani hai, kabhi unki aatmakatha padhiyega toh aapko milega. Ek din ke andar maa ji ne apna sab kuch chhod diya, aur tay kiya ki Babuji ke saath woh byah karenge (But she belonged to a Sikh family, while my father was from Allahabad, and theirs was an inter-caste marriage. It is a very interesting story; you should read his autobiography sometime, and you will find it there. Within a single day, my mother left everything behind and decided that she would marry my father)”.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Week Special is set to air on Friday on Sony Entertainment Television

--IANS

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