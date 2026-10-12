Amitabh Bachchan recalls how being trolled & called ‘budhau’ felt strange, says that's why he posts less

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about his personal experience with online trolling and criticism.

While having a contestant named Vinamra on the hotseat of the quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, who sought the veteran actor's advice on dealing with negativity on social media.

He also went on pointing out that people of his generation often find it difficult to handle criticism.

During the episode, Vinamra posed a relatable query to the megastar, “Main toh aapse yeh sawal poochhna chahta hoon ki yeh social media pe aap criticism ko handle kaise karte ho, sir? Jaise meri age group ke logon ko criticism bilkul handle karna nahi aata aur nahi ho pata...” (I wanted to ask you this question, how do you handle criticism on social media, sir? People in my age group really don't know how to handle criticism, and they're unable to deal with it)

Responding with his experience, Amitabh Bachchan recalled how he initially viewed social media as a platform to express his thoughts freely.

He further went on to reveal that it changed his approach after reading the comments posted by users.

Big B detailed his journey on social platforms, “Pehle humne socha ki yeh bahut accha yantra hai, ismein hum apne dil ki baat bol dete hain... Uske baad jab humne padhna shuru kiya ki iska comment kya hai, humne aise likhna band kar diya. 'Apne aap ko kya samajhta hai re tu budhau... Aise kyun bol raha hai?' Toh aise-aise shabdawali hoti hai, bada ajeeb lagta hai. Toh ab humne zyada likhna chhod diya hai..” (At first, I thought this was a very good platform, where I could express what was in my heart... Then, when I started reading the comments, I stopped writing only. 'What does he think of himself, this old man... Why is he talking like this?' You come across such kinds of language, and it feels very strange. So now, I have stopped writing as much)

The actor then ended the conversation on a lighter note, leaving Vinamra and the studio audience in splits, “Aur bhaisahab ek baat batayein aapko? Jab se kam likhna kar diya hai, humara follower badhta chala ja raha hai…” (And brother, let me tell you one thing? Ever since I started writing less, my followers have continued to increase)

For the uninitiated, Amitabh Bachchan, who celebrated his 84th birthday on October 11, began writing his personal blog in 2008 and has over the years remained active across various digital platforms.

–IANS

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