October 12, 2026 1:26 PM हिंदी

Amitabh Bachchan recalls how being trolled & called ‘budhau’ felt strange, says that's why he posts less

Amitabh Bachchan recalls how being trolled & being called ‘budhau’ felt strange, says that's why he posts less

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about his personal experience with online trolling and criticism.

While having a contestant named Vinamra on the hotseat of the quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, who sought the veteran actor's advice on dealing with negativity on social media.

He also went on pointing out that people of his generation often find it difficult to handle criticism.

During the episode, Vinamra posed a relatable query to the megastar, “Main toh aapse yeh sawal poochhna chahta hoon ki yeh social media pe aap criticism ko handle kaise karte ho, sir? Jaise meri age group ke logon ko criticism bilkul handle karna nahi aata aur nahi ho pata...” (I wanted to ask you this question, how do you handle criticism on social media, sir? People in my age group really don't know how to handle criticism, and they're unable to deal with it)

Responding with his experience, Amitabh Bachchan recalled how he initially viewed social media as a platform to express his thoughts freely.

He further went on to reveal that it changed his approach after reading the comments posted by users.

Big B detailed his journey on social platforms, “Pehle humne socha ki yeh bahut accha yantra hai, ismein hum apne dil ki baat bol dete hain... Uske baad jab humne padhna shuru kiya ki iska comment kya hai, humne aise likhna band kar diya. 'Apne aap ko kya samajhta hai re tu budhau... Aise kyun bol raha hai?' Toh aise-aise shabdawali hoti hai, bada ajeeb lagta hai. Toh ab humne zyada likhna chhod diya hai..” (At first, I thought this was a very good platform, where I could express what was in my heart... Then, when I started reading the comments, I stopped writing only. 'What does he think of himself, this old man... Why is he talking like this?' You come across such kinds of language, and it feels very strange. So now, I have stopped writing as much)

The actor then ended the conversation on a lighter note, leaving Vinamra and the studio audience in splits, “Aur bhaisahab ek baat batayein aapko? Jab se kam likhna kar diya hai, humara follower badhta chala ja raha hai…” (And brother, let me tell you one thing? Ever since I started writing less, my followers have continued to increase)

For the uninitiated, Amitabh Bachchan, who celebrated his 84th birthday on October 11, began writing his personal blog in 2008 and has over the years remained active across various digital platforms.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

You can't take that performance away from Maresca, Man City': Gary Neville

'You can't take that performance away from Maresca, Man City': Gary Neville

3rd T20I: ‘India deserved this win from a bowling perspective,’ says Bishop

3rd T20I: ‘India deserved this win from a bowling perspective,’ says Bishop

Sunny Deol dons a never-seen-before rugged avatar in the first look of ‘Suryaa’

Sunny Deol dons a never-seen-before rugged avatar in the first look of ‘Suryaa’

'Abhishek blossomed into world superpower opener': Karthik praises opener for consistent performances

'Abhishek blossomed into world superpower opener': Karthik praises opener for consistent performances

Brent crude likely to hit $90 in December amid supply risks: Report

Brent crude likely to hit $90 in December amid supply risks: Report

Vijayendra Kumeria says he has matured a lot than before, reflects on 15 years in showbiz

Vijayendra Kumeria says he has matured a lot than before, reflects on 15 years in showbiz

India, Kazakhstan conclude joint military Exercise Kazind 2026, reaffirm defence partnership

India, Kazakhstan conclude joint military Exercise Kazind 2026, reaffirm defence partnership

Lack of dew and Indian bowlers execution made the difference in Indore, says Springer

Lack of dew and Indian bowlers execution made the difference in Indore, says Springer

Riyadh Airport strike: Indian Embassy monitors injured nationals across Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Airport strike: Indian Embassy monitors injured nationals across Saudi Arabia

SIP inflows hit all-time high of Rs 32,490 crore in September: AMFI data

SIP inflows hit all-time high of Rs 32,490 crore in September: AMFI data