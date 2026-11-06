Amitabh Bachchan recalls being ‘eve-teased’ by college girls, says he then realised what women go through

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took a trip down memory lane on the popular quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The legend shared a hilarious college anecdote involving Delhi University's Miranda House during a special episode in the presence of actress Madhuri Dixit left the audience amused.

Recalling his first visit to Miranda House, Amitabh shared how he was greeted with playful remarks from the female students seated on the hostel balcony. Sharing the incident, he said, "Main aapko batana chahta hoon is waqt thodi si sensitive baat hai.. Jis din hum pehli dafa Miranda House mein ghuse to balcony pe baithi jitne hostel ki ladkiyan thi bole aay hay kya chaal hai.."

(I want to tell you something; this is a little sensitive at the moment. The day we entered Miranda House for the first time, all the girls sitting on the hostel balcony said, 'Hey, look at the way he walks)

He further reflected on the experience, drawing parallels with the feelings of women who face such teasing.

He said, "Aur tab hum ko pata chala ki ek mahila ke dil mein kya hota hai jab is tarah se uski ched-chaad hoti hai..."(And that was when I understood what goes on in a woman's heart when she is subjected to this kind of teasing)

Elaborating on the incident, the veteran actor added, "Kyunki jab tak aapke upar nahi beetegi, aapko pata nahi chalega jo Miranda House mein pehle din ghusa aur jab suna ye to hum ko pata nahi chala ki yaar kya kare.." (Because until something happens to you, you won't understand how it feels. When I entered Miranda House for the first time and heard this, I just couldn't figure out what to do)

Curious to know how he reacted, Madhuri Dixit asked, "To kya kiya aapne?..," (So, what did you do?) with his trademark humour, Amitabh quipped, "Bhag gaye aur kya.." (I ran away, what else)

–IANS

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