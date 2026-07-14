Amitabh Bachchan quips he’s the ‘greatest makkhi maar in the business’

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Bollywood’s “Shahenshah” Amitabh Bachchan has given a peek into his humor-filled day off, saying that even a single day of rest makes the "entire system revolt” and quipped that instead of relaxing, he spent the day as the "greatest makkhi maar in the business."

The icon, who is an avid writer on his blog, wrote about his day off and said that his body needs to manoeuvre in “any more.”

“A day of rest and the entire system revolts... body needs mobility in any form... I tried today ... the greatest makkhi mar in the business... (sic),” he wrote as the caption.

“makkhi maar > makkhi maar, fly swapper in the business My love (sic).” he added.

The megastar then shared a picture of himself on X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared a light-hearted behind-the-scenes moment, holding up a bright orange fly swatter and looking at it intently.

“Relaxation! It's a waste of time! Swatting flies all day,” he wrote as the caption.

Amitabh’s message on his body revolting after a day of relaxation comes a day after he

expressed his happiness over the three-day break in the FIFA World Cup 2026 before the semi-finals and shared that he needed “respite” too.

The icon had written about the short break from the matches.

“.. respite from WC 2026 .. a 3 day break .. I need one too .. so short ans very sweet (sic),” Amitabh wrote.

The three-day break comes after eight matches in the quarterfinals between 16 teams. Now, the four teams, France, Spain, Argentina, and England, will battle it out in the semi-finals starting from July 15 at midnight. The grand finale will take place at midnight on July 19.

Talking about work, Amitabh, the octogenarian, is currently keeping busy with the “Kalki 2898 AD” sequel, helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film is an epic mythological science fiction film that also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

--IANS

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